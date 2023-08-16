CONNEAUT LAKE — The question of whether the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake (MACL) plans to sell water to a developer for use in Sadsbury Township was discussed briefly at last week’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Councilman Bill Eldridge spoke first about the possibility last Wednesday.
“I am concerned that MACL is pursuing a plan to expand the borough drinking water system into Sadsbury Township to service potentially hundreds of new customers contrary to the charter establishing the authority to serve only citizens of Conneaut Lake Borough. I believe MACL must explain this plan to borough council and obtain approval to deviate from its original charter. This plan seems absurd considering the fact that MACL is currently facing serious water capacity issues with its existing wells,” he said.
Mayor Jim Tigri, who is a member of MACL, said the authority is discussing an agreement to sell bulk water.
Discussion continued briefly about the effect such a sale would have on the water supply and if there is a need for a third well for the borough.
Eldridge said he would wait to see how it would benefit the residents of Conneaut Lake.
Later in the meeting when area residents were permitted to ask questions, Spencer Boyd asked about the possible sale of water.
The proposal involves selling water to a planned development by Reflections on the Lake in the area of Aldina Drive.
Tigri said he was not at liberty to discuss details of the proposed sale.
Council President Dick Holabaugh suggested the authority set up a public meeting to address the plan and how it would affect borough residents in regard to water supply.
Council member Penny Monahan suggested if such a meeting were set up, the authority could notify residents by sending a notice with the monthly bill.
Tigri said MACL is in complete control of the situation and believes it is do-able. However, he added, the authority is in the process of working things out, but hasn’t made any decisions.
Holabaugh closed the discussion by reminding the audience that, although council appoints members to the authority, it has no jurisdiction over its decisions.
