Crawford County Auditor Christopher Seeley of Linesville has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
Seeley, 35, is currently in his third term as an elected Crawford County auditor and serves as chair of its three-member board.
“I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to serve the county as an auditor for the past decade,” Seeley said. “I have dedicated my entire adult life to public service, and while I have treasured my time in the Auditors’ Office, I would like to give more and in a different arena.”
Prior to his time with as a county auditors, Seeley served as a Linesville borough auditor and as Linesville’s mayor. Seeley won his 2009 reelection for mayor as the nominee of both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Seeley has placed his record of community service, temperament and experience at the center of his campaign for commissioner.
“Since before I was old enough to vote, I have gone all-in at every opportunity to improve the lives and conditions of my community and those who share it. In doing so, I have learned scores of tough lessons,” Seeley said. “But these experiences have taught me what it takes to be both leader and servant. Local government can sometimes be a full-contact sport.
“It is important to not only have a tireless work ethic, but also the experience to know the field, its players, and how it all works,” Seeley said in making his announcement. “I am eager to put myself forward as the cool head that will work night and day for what is right for the county that we all call home.”
A 2006 graduate of the former Linesville High School and a 2010 graduate of Allegheny College, Seeley holds active community memberships including the Rotary Club of Meadville, Pine Masonic Lodge in Linesville, Local 17 of the American Federation of Musicians union, Greendale Cemetery Association, and Meadville Community Theatre, among many others.
He is in his third term as Crawford County’s elected member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee. He is a past president and longtime executive board member of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Auditors and frequently travels and instructs on behalf of the organization.
When not on the job for the county or a club or organization, Seeley enjoys performing music, officiating weddings, hunting and fishing in the Pymatuning Lakeland region, woodworking, and traveling across Pennsylvania in search of outdoor and culinary adventures with his companion, Katie Wickert.
• More information: Visit online at seeleycommittee.com, search The Seeley Committee on Facebook, or email seeleycommittee@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.