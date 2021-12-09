HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The ancient story of the first Christmas will be brought to life in Crawford County this Friday and Saturday, as Christ Evangelical Free Church puts on its third iteration of Light in Bethlehem.
Marking a return after it wasn't held last year, Light in Bethlehem features a recreation of the biblical city on the day of Jesus' birth. Visitors will travel through a "time tunnel" to the first Christmas more than 2,000 years ago, learning about not just the origin of the holiday but also about what life was like all those years ago.
The event will be returning with some new features. A stage has been added to the market square where short plays will be performed for visitors, while one room of the church has been converted into a recreation of an ancient Jewish synagogue. Inside the synagogue, guests will practice writing letters from the Hebrew alphabet.
On the more mundane end of things, benches have been added to allow time travelers the chance to rest and enjoy the atmosphere of Bethlehem.
"People love to sit here and watch all the hustle and bustle," said Faith Wilson, one of the lead organizers of Light in Bethlehem.
All of it culminates in an outdoor manger scene featuring live animals, a recreation of the site of Jesus' birth illuminated by an overhead star decoration.
Authenticity is a key part of Light in Bethlehem. Wilson said those involved do a lot of research as they plan out the latest version of the event each year. For the latest iteration, for example, the volunteers took advice from a rabbi in Ohio.
"Each year we try to get a little closer to like it would have been in ancient Bethlehem," Wilson said.
Putting all of this together takes the involvement of several volunteers. In fact, multiple churches get involved besides Christ Evangelical, including Pleasantview Alliance Church, Titusville Free Methodist Church and New Beginnings Church of God. All told, between 40 to 50 volunteers come together to recreate the time of the first Christmas.
One of those volunteers is Glenda Canfield, whom Wilson described as being the "artistic eye" of the endeavor. Canfield helps by designing the particular aspects of the experience, including the newly added synagogue.
Canfield said she originally wanted to add the synagogue back in the 2019 version, but lack of time put off the project until now.
Fellow volunteer Becky Hemlock is in charge of designing the many activities visitors to Light in Bethlehem can take part in. Hemlock said the themes of this year's version of the event are God as a provider and Jesus as the lamb of God. As such, a big focus has been placed on the role of sheep in the lives of Jewish people in ancient times, with attendees able to take part in the multiple stages of turning wool into clothing.
"To them it was really part of the way God provides in daily life," Hemlock said of lambs.
Hemlock said that as the Light in Bethlehem is held year after year, the volunteers get more familiar with the time period and are able to make things more accurate to real life. She said the event helps people view the stories of the Bible in a new light by making them think about what times were really like back then.
For volunteer Lois Schell, the best part about putting together the recreation city each year is seeing members of the public when they finally get a chance to walk through it.
"I just love the people," Schell said. "I just love seeing the kids get excited and learn something new."
Schell enjoys interacting with visitors while remaining in character. If the person talks about modern day technology like cars, Schell will act like she's never heard of it before.
In addition to being one of the actors, Schell takes photos of the decorations used in the event and uses those to help get the initial framework of Light in Bethlehem when volunteers start setting up in the following year.
On its third year, Wilson said she still meets people in the local area who haven't attended the recreation before, something that surprises her. She encourages people to come on out and enjoy the event.
"I think this is one of the most creative, fun and interactive ways to prepare your whole family to turn your hearts to the true meaning of Christmas," she said.
Attendance is free, though the volunteers do accept donations. Money given will go toward holding the event again in future years, and Wilson said it is her hope to one day have the recreation be self-sustaining, rather than relying on a donation from the church in order to be held.
Light in Bethlehem will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entire walk-through takes place on one floor and is handicapped-accessible. Christ Evangelical Free Church is located at 19682 Hill Road, Hayfield Township, just outside Saegertown.
