A section of Clinton Court, which was closed last week when a hole in the roadway was discovered, could be open to traffic by the weekend, according to Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula.
Clinton Court between Park Avenue and Market Street was closed Friday after a baseball-sized hole was discovered in the middle of the roadway approximately halfway between the two cross streets. The hole opened into a large culvert that carries Mill Run underneath the street.
Zieziula couldn’t be sure of the extent of the damage to the concrete top of the culvert until examining the hole from underneath, which required traveling upstream through an underground section of the stream, from the Mill Run parking lot about 100 yards from the location of the hole.
“The hole in the concrete is about 6 inches in diameter and is between two of the main supports for the bridge that carries Clinton Court," he said in an email following the upstream expedition Tuesday.
A patch repair should suffice to repair the hole, according to Zieziula, but the city’s engineering consultant planned to examine the main support beams nearest the hole.
“If the weather cooperates, he should be able to look at it (Wednesday) evening,” Zieziula said. “Our hope is that we can open the bridge back up to traffic by the weekend.”