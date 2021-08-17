City of Meadville employees soon will venture into the dark recesses underneath the urban center, uncertain what they will find as they search for a telltale pinpoint of light from above.
The source of that light — and the reason one block of Clinton Court between Park Avenue and Market Street has been closed indefinitely — is “a baseball-sized hole” in the middle of the street, according to Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula.
Unlike the potholes here and there on city streets that offer a quick peek at forgotten bricks under newer asphalt, this circular rift opens into darkness: a subterranean culvert that carries Mill Run on part of its journey beneath the downtown area.
“I’m not 100 percent certain that it is an actual box culvert,” Zieziula said. “It’s probably sandstone walls with a concrete top and with asphalt over the concrete.”
Zieziula will have an opportunity to confirm his theory soon, perhaps as early as today. He will lead the Public Works expedition planned to assess the extent of the damage associated with the hole. The group will set off from the Mill Run parking lot, where an opening between the lot and the rear of Voodoo Brewery provides access to the stream approximately 100 yards south of the hole.
“If the weather cooperates, we’ll walk up Mill Run and try to take a look at the underside to see if indeed it is a small hole,” he said, “or if more is compromised but can’t be seen from above.”
Members of the excursion party will be equipped with flashlights as they brave the buried branch.
“It can be a little dicey,” Zieziula said, warning that high water levels can combine with sometimes uncertain footing to add to the challenge presented by the moist and murky conditions.
Without a look from inside the culvert, it’s hard to know the extent of the problem.
“The City is still evaluating the issue and developing a course of action to remedy the situation,” interim City Manager Maryann Menanno said in an email Monday. “At this time, how long the street will be closed is undetermined.”
When a sinkhole opened on a parallel section of Chestnut Street one block north in August 2019, repairs eventually required the excavation of a section of roadway approximately 100 feet long. The project resulted in the affected portion of Chestnut Street being closed to traffic for two weeks. Clinton Court sees noticeably less traffic, however, and the Chestnut Street incident did not involve a culvert.
A sinkhole on Baldwin Street in June 2019 did involve a culvert. A hole in the pavement quickly grew into a sinkhole due to a void beneath the asphalt and above the culvert located between Prospect Street and Glenwood Avenue. The affected block was closed to traffic for nearly five days as repairs were made to a stormwater line and sewer line that also ran through the area.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.