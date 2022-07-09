Second Saturday Night Live returns tonight at the Arc Community Greenspace at the corner of Market and Arch streets in downtown Meadville.
“Wasted Info,” a local alternative music group from Erie, will perform at 7 p.m. In addition, a main stage performance will be by “Mambo,” a Latin jazz, salsa, merengue, Latin rock band from Erie.
Rock painting by Not One More Northwest PA will be available and mobile refreshments and healthy snacks for will be available for purchase from 205 Degrees Fahrenheit.
Concerts are sponsored by Meadville Neighborhood Center.
