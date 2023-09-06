When Meadville native Brenna Thummler returns on Saturday, she’ll be greeting the fans who visit her book signing event at the Second Saturday Community Market, but she’ll also be saying goodbye to three literary “friends” she has grown close to over the past decade.
Tuesday was the official release date for Thummler’s graphic novel “Lights,” the final volume in a trilogy about three friends, one of whom is a ghost, and she’ll be signing copies of all three books at Tattered Corners Used & New Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In bringing the trio’s story to an end, Thummler, 30, sought to provide closure in a way that mirrored real life, rather than settling for easy resolutions that might offer more immediate gratification.
“The trilogy has been this gradual healing process and this final book is the final step in that healing,” Thummler said Tuesday during a stop at Tattered Corners. “I’m all about imperfect endings, so the ending does not necessarily feel ideal and complete, but that’s why it feels right.”
The approach has resonated with readers, and not just in Meadville. The three books have been rated more than 46,000 times on Goodreads, the book discussion and recommendation website, and have received an average rating of 3.92 out of five stars. Fans of the series have included well-known children’s authors Lemony Snicket and Brian Selznick, who both provided adoring blurbs when “Sheets” was published in 2018.
“She is a bona fide celebrity,” said Jennifer Murphy, owner of Tattered Corners. “Those books are very popular in the YA [young adult] genre. She’s definitely a local celebrity, but her reach is beyond just our local community.”
The store hosts about 10 to 12 signings each year for mostly local writers, Murphy said, and Thummler — who has signed both of the first two books in the series in previous events — is definitely among the best-known writers to come to the store.
“We have a great community of local authors in Meadville and the surrounding area,” Murphy said. “It’s like a celebration of their work when you can host them and friends and family can come and support them.”
It’s even better when a signing coincides with Second Saturday, according to Murphy.
“I wish every Saturday was Second Saturday,” she said.
The markets have drawn strong attendance from both vendors and visitors this season, according to market director Emily Cicora. Music from local performers and demonstrations by “an eclectic mix of local talents” — ranging from martial arts to a barbershop quartet to fire dancers — have helped lure crowds downtown, Cicora said, as has perhaps the most important factor.
“For the most part we’ve had really good weather,” she explained. “I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve gone. We’ve had 20 to 25 vendors at every single market and they’ve all been well attended by hundreds of people.”
The atmosphere is exactly the sort of environment that helped to shape Thummler and her series of graphic novels — so much so that local readers are likely to recognize elements of “Lights.” Much of the story takes place during the winter, the author said, and the ice skating rink should look familiar to anyone who has been to the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
But more than the mere appearance of the rink, Thummler said her upbringing in Meadville and the closeness of the community shaped the outlook of the books.
“A lot of people say that my books are love letters to small towns,” she said, “and I wish I would have thought of that myself.”
The story isn’t based on any particular events in her own life, whether in Meadville or elsewhere, but Thummler said it certainly draws on emotions she has experienced and deals directly with mental health issues that are important to her.
Thummler now lives in Erie, but she makes frequent visits to her hometown. Earlier this year, for instance, she was part of the cast of “Cabaret” at the Academy Theatre.
Thummler, Murphy and Cicora were optimistic that this weekend would continue the trend of large crowds and clear skies for the final community market of the year, but if that trend is somehow broken this weekend, it might make for the sort of “imperfect ending” that is consistent with Thummler’s latest graphic novel.
“In real life, people don’t always experience things exactly how they want them to go,” she said, “and I want readers, especially young kids, to realize that if things don’t always work out exactly how you want them to, it’s going to be OK.”
YOU CAN GO
Meadville native Brenna Thummler signs copies of “Lights” and her other graphic novels Saturday from 10 a.m. to noonat Tattered Corners Used & New Bookstore. The signing takes place during the final Second Saturday Community Market of the season on Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Mulberry Street from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The free event offers more than 20 vendors, multiple music performances, and a martial arts demonstration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.