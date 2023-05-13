The 2023 Second Saturday Community Market events begin today.
The free event takes place on Chestnut Street, which will be closed to traffic from Park Avenue to Mulberry Street, and coincides with the Meadville Market House farmers market just a few steps away.
In addition to nearly 20 artisan vendors, Second Saturday will feature live performances by Mitch Littler at 10 a.m., Shimmy Mob at 11:30 a.m. and Logan Battin at noon. Other entertainment options include balloon creations by Magic Steve and a kids craft table.
