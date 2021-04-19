CONNEAUT LAKE — Phase Two of the Water Street revitalization project — work on Water Street between Second and Third streets — is expected to begin Wednesday.
Conneaut Lake Borough Council member Bill Eldridge, who also is president of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, reported on the work at Wednesday's council meeting.
He said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project will have traffic signs in position Tuesday with work expected to begin on the north side of the street. The work is scheduled to be done within 60 days. It will include curbings, sidewalks and landscaping.
Earlier in the meeting, Zachary Norwood of the Crawford County Planning Commission addressed council about the project.
Norwood said the contract was signed through the county which will approve all invoices for the job. A PennDOT project manager will be in charge, he added.
Councilman Mike Krepps asked about a resolution calling for extensive communication between the project manager and council.
Eldridge reiterated that council cannot direct PennDOT employees — only borough employees.
Eldridge said he would be the liaison between the project manager and council. Council member Mario deBlasio asked if council were responsible for the matching funds.
Norwood said the borough's match was the money paid to the engineering consultant for the multimillion-dollar project.
DeBlasio commented that the committee once again has done work to benefit the borough and expressed appreciation to Eldridge for his work. Eldridge has been writing all the grant applications and doing other work in coordinating the project. The first phase was improvements to Water Street from First to Second street and improvements to Fireman's Beach.