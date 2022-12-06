A monthly food distribution event moves to a new location today but offers the same service for those experiencing food insecurity.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania will staff a drive-thru Produce Express event in the parking lot of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), 800 Thurston Rd. The line of food stations will begin near the MARC’s skate park and the first-come, first-served distribution will begin at noon, according to Marketing and Media Coordinator Natalie Massing.
“We had to move locations because we outgrew the church parking lot,” Massing said in an email, referring to Trinity Lutheran Church, where Produce Express events have taken place previously. “Since the first Produce Express in May, the increase in need for families who are food insecure in Crawford County has risen dramatically.”
Rising prices for food have contributed to increased demand for Second Harvest throughout the northwest region, according to Massing.
About 160 households — consisting of close to 500 people total — are expected to benefit from today’s event. Participants receive as much as 40 to 50 pounds of food from a series of stations, typically including fresh produce, dry, frozen and dairy items, breads, produce, sweets and more.
Future Produce Express events at the new location will continue to take place at noon on the first Tuesday of each month.
The event is open to community members who meet income eligibility guidelines. For a four-person household, the family’s annual income must be less than $51,338 to qualify.
New participants can sign up during the event. Attendees should bring photo identification.
