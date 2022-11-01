Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania is returning to Meadville today with its latest Produce Express.
The distribution, as in past months, will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 649 Park Ave., starting at noon. Food is given out to those who qualify on a first-come, first-served basis.
Second Harvest serves 11 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania. It follows income guidelines put out by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture which determines who qualifies for the Emergency Food Assistance Program.
Anyone interested in receiving food from Produce Express can sign up the day of the event. Attendees need to bring a photo ID with them and meet the income guidelines to qualify.
Today’s distribution will include milk, bread, peanut butter, mac and cheese, cereal and apple juice, among other items.
The parking lot of the church will be set up in a drive-thru manner to allow people to pick up the food. Attendees can also arrive on foot, but should bring a cart, wagon or some other way to transport the food, as the total amount given can weigh between 30 and 50 pounds.
