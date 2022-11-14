Food drive to have two drop-off locations
The 22nd annual Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania food drive will have two Crawford County locations on Wednesday.
In Meadville, hours are 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Downtown Mall, 920 Water St.
In Titusville, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Drake Mall, 109 Diamond St.
People may drop off nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys and monetary donations without leaving the car. All donations collected at each location remain in the community where they were collected.
To drop off items, people should have food donations accessible in the rear of the vehicle.
Also, any monetary donations will be accepted at the vehicle window. Every dollar donated to Second Harvest can help provide six meals to those in need, according to Second Harvest Food Bank officials.
