Second Harvest food drive is today
Two sites in Crawford County are part of today's 21st annual food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
In Meadville, hours are 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Downtown Mall, 920 Water St.
In Titusville, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Drake Mall, 109 Diamond St.
People may drop off non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and monetary donations without leaving the car. All donations collected at each location remain in the community where they were collected.
To drop off items, people should have food donations accessible in the rear of the vehicle. Also, any monetary donations will be accepted at the vehicle window.