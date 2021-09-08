ERIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is utilizing a new technology platform aimed at making donating food easier.
The organization is now using MealConnect, a free platform developed by Feeding America. Second Harvest is one of 200 food banks in the Feeding America network, which collectively provides food assistance to 46 million Americans.
MealConnect allows businesses of all sizes to post surplus food on the platform. It then directs the rescued food immediately to Second Harvest food pantries and meal programs that serve people in need.
An algorithm determines the best-suited pantry or food program to pick up and distribute the donated food.
MealConnect is available from any smartphone, tablet or computer. Any donations made through MealConnect are tax-deductible.
"We here at Second Harvest are excited to enhance our food rescue program which began in 1982," said Karen Seggi, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA, in a release. "MealConnect is an innovative way to strengthen our efforts, alleviating food waste and decreasing food insecurity."
As part of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, Second Harvest is encouraging people to donate to the food bank; volunteer at its warehouse, office or for remote work; and follow and share Second Harvest Food bank of NWPA on social media sites.
September marks the 14th year of Feeding America.
• More information: Visit MealConnect.org, or contact Second Harvest Food Bank Rescue Coordinator Celeste Makay at cmakay@nwpafoodbank.org or at (814) 459-3663, extension 122.