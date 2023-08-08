ERIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania has launched Google Translate on its website (nwpafoodbank.org) to help address food insecurity among immigrants, refugees, and non-native English speaking individuals who are in need of its services.
This includes deciphering The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) self-declaration of need forms and the ability to access information on the various programs that Second Harvest Food Bank offers.
Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another. It supports over 130 languages and has millions of users worldwide.
“This is an important step in breaking down language barriers to create stable and sustainable solutions to food insecurity among our immigrants,” said CEO Karen Seggi. “Being able to access our website in this capacity is crucial in providing food for this growing population.”
