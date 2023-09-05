For Hunger Action Month this September, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania will join Feeding America and other partner food banks to inspire conversation and drive change around the issue of hunger.
The month-long campaign will highlight the importance of food access and show how a meal goes beyond simply nourishing our bodies. When people are fed, futures are nourished, and individuals go from just living to truly thriving.
September marks the 16th year Feeding America has organized the annual call to action. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.
By joining the movement, Second Harvest Food Bank believes collective voices, actions and commitment will help ensure every community has the food it needs to flourish.
“Food has a tremendous impact on people’s lives. We have all experienced firsthand how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Access to nutritious food is essential for each of us to reach our full potential and reminds us that we can all help to create positive change in our communities to ensure that no one goes hungry in America. Now is the time for us to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger.”
During September, people across northwestern Pennsylvania can get involved by listening, acting, and inviting others to speak up about ways to alleviate hunger. For example:
• Donating to Second Harvest Food Bank at nwpafoodbank.org.
• Volunteer at the warehouse, office or other locations in the service area for Second Harvest.
• Follow and share Second Harvest Food Bank of NW PA on its social media sites.
“During Hunger Action Month, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania invites our community to get involved with our food bank by either volunteering, donating, raising awareness, or advocating for people who are experiencing food insecurity. In the month of September, our community can come together to truly make a difference in our effort to help feed more people than ever before,” said CEO Karen Seggi.
