A historic center of Meadville manufacturing has a new tenant, one with a long Meadville pedigree of its own.
SECO/WARWICK USA is moving and expanding, the company announced in a statement last week. The industrial furnace company is taking over the entire third floor of the former American Viscose Corporation textile mill office building, now part of the redeveloped Crawford Business Park.
“The larger space will certainly be nice, but I’m really looking forward to the expansion this will enable,” said Marcus Lord, managing director of SECO/WARWICK USA. “I’ll probably bring on three of four more employees right after the move. From there on, as sales and installations increase, I’ll continue to staff up accordingly.”
The new space at 18360 Technology Drive offers nearly 11,000 square feet with tall ceilings and windows on all sides, about five times the area of the company’s previous location. It’s enough room to bring in the electronics assembly operation where the company builds its furnace control panels in addition to office space, according to the announcement.
The new tenant is good news for Crawford Business Park as well, according to Jim Becker, executive director of Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the nonprofit agency that manages the business park.
“SECO/WARWICK was pretty excited about the expansion and so are we,” Becker said in a phone interview Thursday. “Our industrial park is full. All of the renovated space we have right now at Crawford Business Park is occupied.”
SECO/WARWICK’s move into suite 300 is expected to be completed by the end of the month, according to the company.
Becker said the space had been vacant for four years or more, since the departure of Universal Well Services Inc. After the extended vacancy, the space is expected to be occupied for some time: Becker said SECO/WARWICK had signed a 10-year lease. He declined to provide any additional information on the terms of the lease, though he did say, “Crawford Business Park is doing incredibly well.”
SECO/WARWICK joins SECO/VACUUM in the business park that many Meadville-area residents still refer to as “the Viscose.” The rayon plant that started as American Viscose was later known as Avtex Fibers Inc. before the company went bankrupt and closed the plant in 1986. Both SECO/WARWICK and SECO/VACUUM are divisions of SECO/Warwick S.A. based in Poland.
Prior to the move, SECO/WARWICK squeezed a staff of 24 employees into a 2,200 square foot office space at 180 Mercer Street, adjacent to the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad. In addition to “extra elbow room” the move will allow employees to enjoy “conference calls uninterrupted by freight train whistles 15 feet away,” the company’s announcement said.
SECO/WARWICK traces its history back nearly a century in Meadville. Prior to the 2019 closure of its Meadville manufacturing facility at 200 Mercer St., it had been making industrial heat treat furnaces in Meadville under the SECO/WARWICK Corp. name since 1984.
Before SECO/WARWICK, the site had operated as Sunbeam Equipment Corp. from 1958 to 1984, and prior to that the site was the industrial furnace division of the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. which operated from the early 1920s to 1958.
