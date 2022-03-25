Allegedly recording a teacher staff meeting last year without all the participants’ knowledge led to a wiretapping charge filed against the principal of Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH), according to a search warrant.
Linesville Police Department began its investigation Jan. 31 after four CASH teachers filed a complaint with police over a November staff meeting, according to a copy of the search warrant obtained by The Meadville Tribune on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Edward J. Pietroski was charged by Linesville police with one felony count of wiretapping for allegedly having the meeting recorded illegally.
The charge, a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.
According to the warrant, a teacher told both Pietroski and Matthew Vannoy, the school’s assistant principal, she wouldn’t be able to attend a staff meeting on Nov. 15, 2021.
In a Feb. 9 interview with police, the teacher said Pietroski told her that he would have Vannoy record the meeting and provide her with a copy, the warrant states.
A staff member who helped the teacher access the recording said the teacher was unaware the meeting had been recorded, according to the warrant.
Another staff member, who also received a copy of the recording, told the teacher that they were not to disclose they had a recording of the meeting, the warrant states.
Two other teachers who had attended and spoke at the staff meeting were interviewed by Linesville police on Feb. 10.
The warrant states those two teachers told police they never were told the meeting was being recorded, never were asked to be recorded, nor was it apparent the meeting was being recorded, the warrant states.
Both teachers told police that they weren’t provided copies of the recording. Both teachers also told police that they only learned about the recording when they attended a union meeting a few weeks later, the warrant states.
The fourth teacher who filed the complaint with police was interviewed Feb. 11. She also told police that she was never advised the meeting was being recorded, never asked to be recorded, nor was it apparent the meeting was being recorded, according to the warrant.
The fourth teacher also said she learned the session had been recorded only after attending a subsequent union meeting.
The warrant didn’t indicate by what method the meeting allegedly was recorded.
A preliminary hearing for Pietroski on the wiretapping charge is scheduled for April 5 before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard in Linesville.
Linesville police wouldn’t comment on whether there may be any additional charges or persons charged in the case.
The Tribune did not identify the teachers named in the warrant.