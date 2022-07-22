UNION TOWNSHIP — The search continues today for a missing Union Township woman as concern for her welfare mounts.
Candice Caffas, 34, has missing from her parents’ home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road south of Meadville since Saturday. She is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability and may be confused, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Caffas reportedly left her home between 10 p.m. last Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday by climbing out of a bathroom window.
She has been a longtime client of The Arc of Crawford County, which helps clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Caffas is described by police as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses.
“Our concern is it’s been so hot and humid since she’s been missing, we’re worried that she’s not getting proper hydration and food,” Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc of Crawford County, said Thursday.
Weindorf and multiple Arc staff members were among those volunteering to help search for Caffas on Thursday.
“I was amazed at the community support today,” Weindorf said. “We had people come up from Franklin and other areas who don’t know her, but felt the need to help.”
On Thursday, state police and the Crawford County Department of Public Safety set up a command center at Ernst Seeds in Union Township to coordinate the day’s search efforts. The Caffas home, about 3 miles south of Meadville, is near the Ernst Trail recreational trail which is adjacent to the Ernst farms lands.
Search efforts Thursday concentrated from the home south all the way to the Geneva Swamp area, according to Trooper Cindy Schick.
“We had numerous volunteers out today, our mounted horse unit was up from Hershey,” she said. “We had many drones out searching from above, K-9 units were out again today, we had criminal investigators searching houses and buildings, and also had people searching on ATVs” (all-terrain vehicles).
While many tips on Caffas’ whereabouts are being reported to police, nothing credible has come from them, Schick added.
Volunteers able to conduct a ground search are asked to meet for a briefing at 9 a.m. today at the Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, 16589 McMath Ave. in Vernon Township, just west of Meadville, Schick said.
Weindorf has asked that community-based groups willing to help, such as sports teams and church groups, attend the briefing before assisting in today’s search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.