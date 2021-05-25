STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — Crawford County Scuba Team is searching a large pond in Steuben Township for someone missing and presumed drowned.
Pennsylvania State Police and officials from the Crawford County Coroner’s Office are on the scene as well.
Searchers are at a pond in the 37000 block of Tryonville Road in Steuben Township, about 3 miles east of Townville. The pond is located in the woods about 1 mile off Tryonville road.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.