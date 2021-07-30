A Meadville teenager wanted by Meadville Police Department for a fatal shooting remains at large nearly a month later.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating Kavan Maloin Boitnott.
Boitnott, 16, is wanted by police for killing Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, on July 3 at Harris’ apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St., according to Chief Michael Tautin.
An alleged accomplice in the case, Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, remains held in the Crawford County jail without bond on criminal homicide and other charges filed by city police.
Police also are looking for a third person though that man, Timothy Taquan Bolden of Meadville, is not charged by police with homicide. Bolden, 25, is being sought on felony charges of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the incident, Tautin said.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at (814) 724-6100.