GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A search for a missing Crawford County woman is planned for Saturday, according to the woman’s mother.
The search for Candice Caffas, who was reported missing in mid-July, will start at 9 a.m. Participants will gather near the intersection of Route 285 and McMichael Road, Carol Caffas said, with parking available nearby.
Saturday marks 17 weeks since Candice Caffas, 35, went out of the bathroom window of the home she shared with her parents in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, about 4 miles south of Meadville.
Caffas has Prader Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that can cause multiple effects. According to her mother, Candice Caffas experienced constant hunger and low muscle tone with a short stature and small hands and feet.
“There are behavior problems,” Carol Caffas told the Tribune when a previous search was organized after Candice had been missing for 10 weeks. “Running away is a real common thing.”
More information is available on the Finding Candace Caffas event page on Facebook, Carol Caffas said. The event name features an alternative spelling of Candice’s name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.