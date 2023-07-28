TOWNVILLE — An hourslong search Wednesday for an aircraft that may have crashed in the Townville area yielded no results.
The initial dispatch for Townville Volunteer Fire Department to conduct a search was made at 3:02 p.m. after a resident along South Main Street in the borough had contacted the Crawford County 911 Center about a possible aircraft crash.
The search got underway around 3:15 p.m., with additional assistance requested from other agencies.
Hydetown and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments, Crawford County Scuba Team, a STAT MedEvac helicopter, and Pennsylvania State Police at Corry all were dispatched to the area.
The search covered portions of Steuben Township around Townville, including a swampy area south of the borough. Several overhead passes of the area were made by the helicopter during the search.
“We had people go around by foot, with a UTV (utility task vehicle), an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) and by air — nothing was found,” Chief Josh Manuel of Townville Volunteer Fire Department told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday.
The search was halted about four-and-a-half hours later at 7:50 as no evidence of an aircraft had been found, according to Manuel.
