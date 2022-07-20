The search for a Union Township woman is expected to continue today, according to police.
Candice Caffas, 34, who resides in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, climbed out of a bathroom window Friday evening and was last seen walking on that road at around 10 that night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Caffas is considered by police to be in danger due to a mental health disability and she may be confused.
“We have no new sightings and/or information on her whereabouts,” Cpl. Philip Shaffer said Tuesday afternoon.
A police helicopter took part as the search continued Tuesday “with negative results,” according to Shaffer. A search planned in Union Township this morning was expected to involve members of multiple emergency response agencies.
Police described Caffas as 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses. Her home is located about 3 miles south of the city of Meadville near Ernst Trail.
“All leads are being followed up on,” Shaffer added. “We definitely want anyone with new information to call in to state police as soon as possible.”
Asked about a flyer advertising a $2,500 reward for information that leads to Caffas being located, Shaffer acknowledged that search efforts were being conducted independent of police efforts.
The flyer advertising the reward was shared on the Meadville Medical Center Facebook page and elsewhere Tuesday. Within two hours of its appearance on the hospital’s page, it had been shared more than 500 times.
Shaffer said state police are trying to organize search efforts as much as possible to keep track of which areas have been searched.
“Everyone just wants to get her found and safe,” he said.
On Tuesday, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department offered the use of its fire hall as a command center for volunteer search efforts, according to Chief Hank Piatt. Search efforts are expected to continue until Caffas is found or family members decide on a different strategy, Piatt said. Those involved with the search are expected to be at the fire hall from about 8 a.m. until dark.
“We’re asking for volunteers that can come out in the morning and spread out, going off the last information they had,” Piatt said.
Anyone with information that could be useful in locating Caffas should contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
