This booking photo provided by the Warren, Pa., City Police Department shows Michael Burham. Authorities searching for the inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail on Thursday, July 6, 2023, say they believe he is still in the area and have found stockpiles or campsites in the woods he may have been using. Burham was a suspect in a homicide investigation and was being held on $1 million bail on kidnapping, burglary and other charges, authorities said.