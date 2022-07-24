UNION TOWNSHIP — The missing endangered person advisory for Candice Caffas of Union Township remains active, though all organized large-scale search efforts have halted, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said this afternoon.
The search had exhausted all current leads as of late Saturday afternoon, according to state police.
No organized large scale effort was mounted Sunday as state police will continue to investigate all leads on Caffas’ potential whereabouts.
If any new credible leads are discovered, appropriate actions will be taken to locate Caffas, police said.
Caffas, who has a mental disability, has been missing from her home on Mount Pleasant Road for more than a week.
Anyone with information on Caffas’ whereabouts is asked to contact state police immediately at (814) 332-6911 while Caffas is within the person’s line of sight.
