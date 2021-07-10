The search continues for a city teenager wanted on homicide charges by Meadville Police Department, according to Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin.
Police are continuing to follow up leads on the whereabouts of Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, who remains at large, Tautin told the Tribune Friday.
Boitnott is accused by city police of killing Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, at a Walnut Street apartment early July 3. Police said Harris was shot multiple times at about 3:10 a.m. that day in his second-floor apartment at 376½ Walnut St.
A second suspect in the case, Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday by police and arraigned on homicide and other charges in connection with the alleged shooting. Sherene is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility without bond awaiting a July 15 preliminary hearing on the charges filed against him.
Meanwhile, Tautin also confirmed a third person wanted in the case remains at large, though the man, Timothy Taquan Bolden, is not charged by police with homicide. Bolden, 25, of Meadville faces felony charges of robbery and criminal trespass filed by city police in connection with in the incident.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact city police at (814) 724-6100.