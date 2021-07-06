Authorities continue to search for a man who faces charges related to a Walnut Street homicide that took place early Saturday.
Meadville Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Timothy T. Bolden on charges of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the homicide. Bolden has not been charged with homicide or any similar crimes.
"Bolden has not been located," a statement issued Tuesday by Meadville city police stated.
Meadville police responded to a report of shots fired at 376 ½ Walnut Street at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday. Upon arriving, they found that Nathaniel E. Harris, 19, had been shot and was dead, according to the statement issued by police Tuesday.
Harris was a resident of the second-floor apartment, one of three apartments in the house located about a block from Diamond Park and the Crawford County Judicial Center.
Following the completion of an autopsy Monday, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Harris had sustained "multiple gunshot wounds" to the body and that Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
First Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo on Monday said police are investigating more than one individual in relation to the case.
Meadville Police Department is continuing its investigation with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police and Crawford County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact police at (814) 724-6100.
An obituary for Harris published Sunday in the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat listed receiving hours for 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc., 621 Maple St., South Fork. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 180 Gilbert St., Johnstown.
