The search continues for a Meadville teenager wanted on homicide charges as well as another man sought as a robbery suspect, according to Meadville Police Department.
Chief Michael Tautin said Monday that they're still looking for Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, and Timothy Taquan Bolden, 25, who also is the subject of this week's "Crawford County's Most Wanted" feature appearing in today's edition.
Boitnott is charged by city police with the July 3 killing of Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, at Harris' apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. Police said Harris was shot multiple times at around 3:10 a.m. that day.
Bolden is not wanted by Meadville police on homicide charges, but is wanted on felony charges of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the incident.
Bolden should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
The first warrant for Bolden is on the felony robbery and criminal trespass charges. The second warrant is for Bolden allegedly violating terms of his probation for felony aggravated assault in a previous incident.
Bolden is described by the sheriff's office as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a stocky build. He is last known to have short dreadlocks-style hair and wearing dental braces.
"We're still actively seeking them," Tautin said Monday. "We've been checking with their acquaintances and family members."
Those with information on either Boitnott or Bolden are asked to contact city police at (814) 724-6100 or the sheriff’s office at (814) 333-7411.