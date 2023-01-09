EDINBORO — A woman's body recovered from Edinboro Lake on Saturday afternoon has been identified as an Edinboro resident.
The deceased is Amy Hoffman, 34, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. A wheelchair also was recovered from the lake, Cook confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Sunday. Cook said there was evidence the woman drove the wheelchair into the lake intentionally.
Hoffman's body was recovered about 3:30 p.m. Saturday by scuba divers from Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Residents who live along the lake spotted a body in the water around 2:50 p.m. that day and contacted Erie County 911. Pennsylvania State Police and the fire department responded to the scene.
Cook placed Hoffman's time of death at late Friday afternoon to early Friday night.
Hoffman had cerebral palsy, Cook said.
Cook said the death was considered a suicide from hypothermia due to immersion in the water. No autopsy will be performed, he added.
