When you’re competing at the national level — in an event that awards medals to the winners, for instance — there’s nothing wrong with winning the silver.
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with winning the gold, either.
Something was wrong, however, when Trista Robinson and Kristen Deets reviewed the scorecards from Robinson’s performance at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which took place this summer in Atlanta.
Robinson, who completed the Crawford Tech cosmetology program that Deets leads, graduated from Maplewood Junior-Senior High School in June. About 10 days later, she and Deets were down south for the nation’s largest competition for students at career and technical schools, where Robinson was one of nearly 40 students from across the nation competing in the esthetics category.
Over the course of three days, Robinson and the others took a written test, gave an oral presentation, performed a facial, and demonstrated two approaches to makeup, one a typical “beauty” application and the other a fantasy design.
At the end, only Tess Brunelle of Taunton, Mass., had outscored Robinson on the judges’ cards, and she had done so by only a few points out of the 1,000 possible.
Later in the summer, however, after Robinson and Deets received copies of the scoring details, they noticed a discrepancy: 10 points were deducted from Robinson’s total due to a missing resume that they were sure she had submitted online. Without the deduction, Robinson would have won by four points instead of finishing six points behind.
“Holy smokes!” a still-jubilant Deets recalled thinking. “That was the difference between her and first place — it was just really cool. It was super exciting. It was definitely a well-deserved first place because we put a lot of time and effort into that. It was just awesome.”
Though Robinson has had a few weeks to wrap her head around the upgrade from silver to gold, she was still working on making the adjustment when she spoke to The Meadville Tribune this week from the new Townville location of Chelby’s Hair Garage, the salon owned by her mother, Chelby Robinson, where Trista now works full time.
“It’s crazy — I don’t even know what to say,” Robinson said. “It’s still hard to believe. It was such an honor just winning second and being there. It was such an awesome opportunity.”
Reviewing the scores, Robinson realized that regardless of the outcome, the contest had resulted in an incredibly close finish. “But,” she added, “technically, I won.”
Deets and Robinson contacted SkillsUSA officials and sent the confirmation message they had received upon submitting the resume she had been docked for.
“A small scoring error was discovered in a very tightly scored competition,” SkillsUSA Program Director Darren Gibson confirmed in an email this week. “When the correction was made to the scorecards, it moved Trista from second to first place.”
Chelle Travis, executive director of the Leesburg, Virginia-based leadership and skills training organization, will come to Meadville later this month to present Robinson’s gold medal during an assembly at Crawford Tech. Brunelle, who was initially declared the winner, will get to keep the gold medal she received in Atlanta, but Robinson will be recorded as the winner in the SkillsUSA record books.
Until then, Robinson can be found most days at her mother’s recently relocated and expanded spa, which held its official grand opening Wednesday. With Trista on board, the business now offers manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing, with services for eyelashes and eyebrows coming soon, according to Chelby Robinson.
“She’s doing great,” Chelby said of the newly minted gold medalist on the staff. “She worked so hard for this, she deserves every bit of it.”
In addition to working part time at the salon while she was completing her three-year program at Crawford Tech, Trista chose not to play softball as a senior so that she could focus on her studies and prepare for the national competition. But her daughter wasn’t the only one who logged long hours on the way to the gold medal finish, Chelby added.
“Kristen Deets was a great help to Trista during her journey with the Skills USA competition,” she said. “She was a great asset to Trista and with not only her skill but helped her build her confidence throughout the process. She gives a lot of constructive criticism which only made Trista work so much harder to perfect her skill.”
Deets was able to lead Trista effectively through the three levels of the competition process in part because she had been there before: Robinson is the second student from Deets’ cosmetology program to win a gold medal at the national SkillsUSA competition in the past two years. Meadville Area Senior High School student Andrew Locke won in the cosmetology category last year.
The key to the program’s success, according to Deets, has been finding students with enough maturity and determination to be willing to put in the late nights that are often required.
“It’s been going well,” Deets said, offering an assessment that might take a gold medal if there were a category for understatement. “It takes a very well-rounded student. I try to make sure they initially have what it takes, then sit down with them and tell them what the journey is going to entail, how much time and effort they’re going to have to put in.
“We buckle down at that point,” Deets added. “If I am going to send somebody to a competition, I want to do whatever I can for them to do well.”
The competitive journey for Robinson doesn’t necessarily end when she receives her gold medal in a couple of weeks. Both she and Locke have a chance to continue to the next level of competition: The next WorldSkills Competition, featuring career and technical students from around the globe, is scheduled to take place in Lyon, France, in September 2024.
