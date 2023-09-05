Students in Pennsylvania are less proficient in English, math and science since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education, like almost everything else, was drastically affected by the onset of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. Now, just about three school years later, administrators and teachers continue to adapt to recover from time lost in the classroom.
Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE)’s statewide Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) exams showed percentages of each grade level that had scored below basic, basic, proficient or advanced on each exam. Students and educators aim for proficient or advanced, which are considered passing scores.
“Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty when the 2022 scores were released. “However, student performance is generally improving year-over-year and schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic.
“We know that assessments show point-in-time data that does not reflect the full scope of learning happening in classrooms across the commonwealth, and we expect student performance will continue to improve as students and educators proceed with a more normalized, uninterrupted year of in-person learning.”
In 2019, prior to the pandemic, an average of 60.9 percent of students in grades three through eight across Pennsylvania scored proficient or advanced on the English Language Arts (ELA) exam. In 2022, an average of 54.5 percent of students in the same grade levels passed.
An average of 42.5 percent of students scored proficient or advanced on math PSSA’s in 2019, while an average of 34.6 percent passed last year. Only 22.6 percent, less than a quarter, of eighth-graders scored proficient or advanced on the 2022 math exam, according to the PDE.
The science exam is taken in only fourth and eighth grades. In 2019, 77.8-percent of fourth-graders and 58.2-percent of eighth-graders scored proficient or advanced. In 2022, 73.7-percent of fourth-graders and 51.1-percent of eighth-graders passed.
‘Now where do we go?’
For some local districts, the issue isn’t so much about bouncing back, but rather looking at where things currently stand and deciding how to best move forward. “We are saying ‘here’s our baseline,’ now where do we go from there?” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Shikellamy School District has implemented a new, research-based program in grades one through eight. While the superintendent said results look promising, time will tell how the program affects understanding and test scores.
The district also made changes to its Title I program in kindergarten through fifth grades. Bendle said the district is using an “all hands on deck” model which has all reading specialists go to one grade based on need. The superintendent said the district will see the impact of this new model in years to come.
Bendle provided data that detailed percentages of students who passed the PSSA ELA exams. To examine the progression of one group of students, their scores from three consecutive grades can be compared. For example, in 2021, 47 percent of Shikellamy’s third-grade class passed the ELA exam. In 2022, 33 percent of the same students passed while in fourth grade; and in 2023, in fifth grade, 40 percent of them passed.
Bendle recognized the decrease in scores among these students between 2021 and 2022, but said the jump back up in 2023 indicated educators’ methods are working.
However, not all groups of students within the district showed the same progression in scores. Among some, the percentages of passing students have continued to drop, according to the data provided by Bendle.
Additionally, administrators and educators at Shikellamy have taken a closer look at mental health and the way it impacts students both socially and emotionally. The district has implemented a “Seven Mindsets” program which focuses on social-emotional learning, according to Bendle.
Also in Northumberland County, the Line Mountain School District has concentrated on social aspects more in order to get students back to normal, according to Superintendent Dave Campbell. “For the most part, we pretty much are,” Campbell added.
In 2022, an average of 64.6 percent of students in each grade level at Line Mountain scored proficient or higher on their state exams. The district also had an average of 78.5 percent of fourth- and eighth-graders pass the science exams.
In mathematics, an average of 28 percent of students in each class scored proficient or higher. The number of students who passed ranged from only 10 percent in the fifth-grade class to as high as 57-percent in fourth grade.
Back to normal
While Campbell was adamant about the devastating impact the pandemic had on kids, he said the district tried to get back to normal as quickly as possible.
“We were kind of an outlier. In 2021, we stayed open and had only 80 kids online,” he said. “In 2022, we didn’t even have the online option anymore.”
Campbell said it was important to the district to get students back in the classroom and that they have taken more interest in students’ social wellness since the pandemic.
“We have more focus now on teens and social wellness than test scores,” he said. “When schools closed, that was affected the most.”
As far as scores go, the superintendent said the district is always trying to improve and COVID did nothing to change that.
“COVID has changed nothing. We are always trying to improve, COVID just messed us up,” he said. “As a district, we understand that no matter what we do, the tests will get harder, but that doesn’t make us any less.”
The Danville Area School District recently recapped their 2022 PSSA results at their August school board meeting. Similar to the statewide data provided by the PDE, less than 50 percent of Danville students scored proficient or advanced on the math exam in any grade level from third through eighth grade on the 2022 exam.
The district went on to share its most recent 2023 PSSA results which reflected a significant increase of students who scored proficient or above across all grade levels. As many as 21 percent of students in a class received higher scores on the most recent exam.
The district also offered data reflecting scores on ELA exams. In 2022, between 52 percent and 57 percent of students in each grade scored proficient or higher. The district’s 2023 ELA scores showed an increase across the board with between 56 percent and 70 percent of students scoring a passing grade in each class.
On the science Keystone exams, 73 percent of fourth-graders and 51 percent of eighth-graders passed in 2022. In 2023, 84 percent of fourth-graders and 69 percent of eighth-graders passed.
The district also compared their Keystone results to other districts in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). At the time, a total of 13 schools had reported their scores to the CSIU. Danville placed fourth out of 13 in Algebra I, fifth out of 13 in biology and second out of 13 in literature.
‘Not satisfied’
Even with the increase in exam scores from year to year, Danville Area School District Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser said the district would not settle.
“I am personally not satisfied with anything below 75 percent,” he said. “But that still means you have 25 percent of students that are below grade level and that should not be something you accept.”
To ensure students are learning at a proficient level, Danville Superintendent Molly Nied said their focus is on districtwide alignment both socially and academically. The district’s Mental Health Taskforce concentrates on these wellness efforts, according to Nied.
“For student learning to take place we know that students must feel safe and cared for so we are working on school culture initiatives in each of our buildings and are implementing many recommendations from our Mental Health Task Force including hiring a new mental health specialist at the middle school,” the superintendent said.
The Danville team is also taking a close look at the curriculum at each grade level to ensure it is standards-aligned.
“In elementary literacy we are ensuring that the standards-aligned curriculum includes phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and writing components and meets the tenets of the science of reading,” Nied said.
Administrators and educators will check in throughout the year to make sure classroom methods are received well by students and so they can adapt, if necessary, according to the superintendent.
“We are utilizing norm and criterion-based diagnostic assessments conducted throughout the school year so that we can make data-based instructional decisions,” Nied said. “These diagnostic assessment results will allow teachers to group students and differentiate instruction to meet students’ unique learning needs. We will also use our weekly professional development time to focus on improving student learning.”
Investing in resources
Administrators at Selinsgrove Area School District have used their Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) funds to make investments in training, curricular resources and people over the past three years, according to Assistant Superintendent Brian Parise.
In 2022, the district had an average of 62.3-percent of students score proficient or above on the ELA exam, an average of 52.3-percent score a passing grade in mathematics and an average of 64.7-percent score proficient or advanced in science.
For students in kindergarten through second grade, the district has made a significant investment in professional development time for literacy, according to Parise. “All teachers were trained to better teach foundational skills to those students,” he said. “This training was provided through the Intermediate Unit.”
The district also acquired a new curricular literacy program for students in kindergarten through second grades and a new math program for students in third through fifth grades, Parise said.
Newly hired reading and math interventionists in the Selinsgrove Area School District have been able to offer additional support as needed, according to the assistant superintendent.
“We have more reading and math support for students at risk or below grade level,” Parise said. “We utilize a tiered system of support for identifying students at risk or struggling.”
Compared to other districts across the Valley, the test scores at Lewisburg Area School District are among the highest. Superintendent Cathy Moser said the district is focusing on fundamentals.
“We keep our focus on teaching and learning. We know our students well through our teachers’ efforts to establish positive relationships with students and their families,” she said. “We have utilized sound teaching strategies, ongoing diagnostic and benchmark assessments as well as formative assessments in our classrooms to gauge student learning and growth, and we work with students ‘where they are,’ bringing them forward in their learning.”
In 2022, an average of 78.9 percent of students in each class in the Lewisburg Area School District scored proficient or advanced on their ELA exams and an average of 65.7 percent of each class was proficient in math. In science, an average of 78 percent of students in each class taking the exam scored proficient or above.
Lewisburg’s superintendent said their elementary schools are using multi-tiered systems of support in their elementary school to direct teaching processes and include specific interventions in ELA and math.
“These additional opportunities to learn provide academic support for our students. Our teachers meet in grade level and content area teams to review student data and we work collaboratively to address students’ needs,” Cathy Moser said. “We work diligently to afford students the time and opportunities to learn.”
