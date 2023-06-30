HARRISBURG — Opposition over school vouchers sunk progress on the Pennsylvania state budget Friday ahead of a midnight deadline and onset of a new fiscal year.
Democrats and Republicans are locked in a standoff over the proposed inclusion of $100 million for the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship Program. Formerly called Lifeline Scholarships, the program would allow students attending public schools with the worst collective academic outcomes to take their share of state subsidies and pay for tuition at private schools.
Senate Republicans carried the proposal through the upper chamber late Thursday. By mid-afternoon Friday, House Democrats exercised their own majority might to stop the proposal in committee, preventing a floor vote by the full 203-member lower chamber.
The committee vote was cast as the state Senate continued its own floor debate over that body’s $45.5 billion budget proposal — a total akin to proposals from both the House Democrats and Gov. Josh Shapiro but with differing details, like school vouchers, that’s preventing final approval on a new spending plan.
“If you want to play politics at this late hour, yes, we will not pass a budget before midnight tonight,” House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, said during Friday’s Rules Committee meeting. “A budget with vouchers does not have support in this caucus. We will not be moving forward with this bill or any bill that contains that.”
The Senate budget proposal passed by a margin of 29-21 mostly along party lines.
Republican Sen. Scott Martin stressed during his floor remarks Friday that the budget was formed with input and negotiations with Shapiro, and that it contains many aspects he and others might oppose but settled on to reach a final agreement. He also stressed education funding and that the Senate proposal includes an increase of more than $567 million, $7.8 billion total, for basic education subsidies allocated directly to public schools. The total increase for all education spending is proposed at more than $834 billion.
“Anyone who tells you this budget shortchanges kids in public schools needs to explain why that amount is not enough,” Martin said.
