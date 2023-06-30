HARRISBURG — A school voucher proposal in Pennsylvania got a new name and a successful vote in the Republican-led state Senate, with the controversial measure passing Thursday night as an amendment to an unrelated bill improving ambulance mileage reimbursement.
House Bill 479 and its amendment creating the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship Program — known formerly as the Lifeline Scholarship program — was approved on a 29-21 vote. Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Delaware/Philadelphia, broke ranks with his caucus to support the measure, saying change is necessary to support students attending schools with established track records of poor student outcomes.
The scholarships are proposed for low-income families and would be open to eligible applicants living in schools that rank academically in the bottom 15 percent. Recipients could use the funds on tuition at participating non-public schools including parochial schools. The Senate seeks to begin the program with the 2024-25 school year.
The bill is now bound for a return to the Democratic-led state House amid ongoing budget negotiations where the concept is opposed by majority caucus leadership as well as the state’s largest teacher’s union, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, but has the support of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“Governor Shapiro has been consistent throughout this process: He is open to this concept, so long as it is part of a full budget agreement that delivers historic investments in public education, as well as funding for key priorities like student mental health and special education, universal free breakfast for every student, and sustained funding for necessary and urgent environmental repairs in Pennsylvania schools,” Manuel Bonder, the governor’s press secretary, said after the vote.
The statutory deadline for the budget expires at midnight Saturday and is now all but guaranteed to be adopted late due at least in part to the divide on this issue. Because the school vouchers are part of an amended bill, the House would need to concur on the change.
Talk of school vouchers picked up momentum following a judge’s ruling in Commonwealth Court earlier this year that Pennsylvania’s school funding system was unconstitutional, putting the onus on legislators to develop a new method that’s more equitable for poorer districts. Critics fear vouchers will take funds away from public schools.
“This is a distraction. With one day left to pass a state budget, a hard reset is needed. We have moral and constitutional obligations to adequately and equitably fund our public education system, as the Pennsylvania Commonwealth (Court) clearly ruled. We must move beyond this distraction and get back to work,” House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, said late Thursday.
The governor has maintained that he’d only support a program that would not take funding away from public schools. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Armstrong/Indiana/Jefferson/Westmoreland, said that’s just the case for the proposed program.
The scholarships would be funded by personal income tax revenues at a fixed annual total of $100 million plus administrative costs. Applicants must attend a “low-achieving” school and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level — $75,000 for a family of four.
Scholarships would range from $2,500 for half-day kindergarten students, $5,000 for full-day kindergarten through eighth grade, $10,000 for high school and $15,000 for special-needs students at all grade levels. There is a provision to raise the amounts annually based on average local tax increases or increases in state school subsidies, whichever is greater.
Funding would be first-come, first-served in the initial year. Priority would be granted to return applicants in succeeding years. Participating non-public schools not complying with non-discrimination laws would face expulsion from the program. The schools would also have to provide employee background checks.
When the bill contained only the ambulance mileage proposal, state House members adopted it unanimously.
The proposal still seeks to eliminate a mileage restriction on ambulance transports, allowing Medicaid to reimburse providers at the greater of Medicare or Medicaid rates for all ambulance services.
As it stands, reimbursement isn’t permitted for the first 20 miles. The rule is opposed by first responders working in urban and rural communities since providers are left without reimbursement for all loaded miles traveled.
