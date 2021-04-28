A roof replacement originally expected to take two years will instead be completed this year with crews working through the night at Meadville Area Senior High School and Meadville Area Middle School to complete it, according to Crawford Central School District officials.
Staging work in preparation for the project is already underway, according to Matthew Tarr, director of buildings, grounds and transportation, and a single evening shift of roof work that begins shortly after the end of the school day is expected to begin around the beginning of May.
“As soon as we go out of session, that’s when we’ll have the daylight and the nighttime shifts both working,” Tarr said Monday following the monthly Crawford Central School Board meeting.
The proposal to work through the night in an effort to complete the project in a single construction season came from D.A. Nolt Inc. of New Albany, the firm performing the work.
“They feel they can do it all in one year,” Tarr said.
Board members unanimously approved Nolt’s $6.05 million bid for the project in January. The bid was the lowest of four bids received to reroof the entire high school and middle school complex. All of the bids included $1.8 million in materials purchased through Omnia Partners, a Franklin, Tennessee-based cooperative purchasing program for public sector organizations.
Superintendent Tom Washington expressed disappointment when the bids for the project were received.
“This is a little bit higher than what we thought,” he told the board in January. “We were estimating about $5.5 (million).”
Speeding up the project schedule will not affect the cost to the district, Washington told the board last week.
While crews will be working through the night for the summer, noise is not a concern due to the nature of the work, according to Tarr. Lighting used for the project will be facing away from nearby residences, he added.