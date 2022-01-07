LINESVILLE — The scoreboard at the Conneaut Area Senior High School football field is in need of replacement, according to the school district maintenance director, and it will need replaced relatively soon.
Frank Kimmel, director of buildings and grounds, spoke of the need to replace the sign at Wednesday's meeting of the Conneaut School Board. Kimmel said he was reviewing facilities across the school district while searching for features in need of upgrades when he found the sign was suffering foundation issues.
"The post that holds it up is starting to rot away," Kimmel said speaking to the Tribune after the meeting.
Kimmel discovered the foundation issues last week and has already discussed the matter with the school board's buildings and grounds committee. He plans to also speak about the issue with the budget committee and athletic ad hoc committee.
Replacing the sign might be a costly proposition. Kimmel estimated costs to run between $50,000 to $120,000, and said $25,000 to $30,000 may go toward just the foundation alone.
The existing sign itself it quite old, dating to the 1980s, and Kimmel said it is past due for a replacement.
Kimmel hopes to have the sign replaced before the start of football season next school year, but acknowledged that might be a challenge. With the disruptions to the supply chain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing of a new scoreboard could take longer than usual.
Nevertheless, he said he would work to address the issue as soon as possible.
"The shipping is unpredictable, but we'll get started immediately," he said.
