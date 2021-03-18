TITUSVILLE — Applications for the United Way of the Titusville Region's Volkstady Memorial Scholarship Award are now available for 2021 graduates.
The award recognizes people who perform volunteer services that benefits the residents of the Titusville region.
The scholarship was started in 1999 following a donation from the estate of the late Charles and Martha Volkstady. Martha had been the director of the United Way chapter for more than 25 years.
The scholarships and volunteerism recognition awards up to $2,000 annually to students within Titusville Area School District. According to the United Way of the Titusville Region, the scholarship has awarded $66,000 to 37 graduating seniors in the 21 years of the award's existence.
Applications and instructions for the scholarship are available online at titusvilleunitedway.com. Those interested should click on the "Our Work" tab on the website and then select "Education."
Applications are also available at the Titusville High School guidance office.
• More information: Call (814) 827-1322. The deadline to submit the applications is April 15.