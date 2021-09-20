Students residing in Cussewago Township will be eligible more than $4,000 in scholarships each year from a new fund established through the estate of two township residents, the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation has announced.
Lifelong township residents Harold and Genevieve Zemlansky left nearly $112,000 to Cussewago Township “with instructions that it be used to provide scholarships for residents of the township,” foundation Executive Director Christian Maher said in a statement.
The couple had lived “very humbly,” Maher added in an interview, “and just thought it was a good idea to do this.”
Township supervisors recently voted to use the funds to establish a permanent charitable endowment with the foundation rather than attempt to create and manage a scholarship fund on their own.
“They quickly realized they didn't want to be in the business of investing that money and selecting a scholarship recipient when there are more pressing matters for their small staff,” Maher said in an email.
Applications will be accepted from people who have or will have graduated from Saegertown High School or Cambridge Springs High School and are a resident of Cussewago Township during the foundation’s annual scholarship program cycle. Awards will be made directly to the student’s account at an accredited trade or technical school, two-year or community college, or four-year college or university.
Established in 1998, the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation awards more than $200,000 in scholarships each year from 42 permanently endowed scholarships. Maher estimated that more than $4,000 will be awarded each year from the Zemlansky Scholarship in its first few years of existence.
Maher said that depending on the number and quality of applicants, the scholarship funds awarded each year could be divided into multiple awards or that no scholarships might be awarded in some years.
The population of Cussewago Township was 1,429 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Approximately 114 township residents were between 15 and 19 in 2019, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
The foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 different organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes. They make grants totaling more than $1 million each year. More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
Applications for the various scholarship programs managed by the foundation can be found by following the scholarship link on the website.
