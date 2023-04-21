Saegertown businessman Roger Schlosser has announced his candidacy for a Republican party nomination for Crawford County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
In announcing his candidacy, Schlosser said he “has a keen desire to serve Crawford County and the people I love.”
He recently retired after serving 22 years as a Marquette Savings Bank trustee. Schlosser said the bank experienced significant growth during his tenure — from approximately $450 million in total assets to more than $1 billion in total assets for 2022.
He was instrumental in securing the upfront capital to create the Marquette Hospice House.
“My experience as a long-time Marquette trustee has been a true blessing and foundation to prepare to serve the people of Crawford County as your commissioner,” Schlosser said. Part of the responsibilities as a trustee was doing appraisal work through Crawford County. “I have been to literally every township, city and borough doing appraisal work for homes, farms and land.”
In addition to overseeing and helping to formulate the strategy and business of the county, Schlosser said he has a serious interest in job creation. He is committed to assisting other agencies in the pursuit of new businesses for the county.
“To me, everything else pales in comparison to well paying, family sustaining jobs and opportunities,” he said. “My 40 years of experience and connection with numerous industries throughout the U.S. has given me the skill set to seek out potential companies looking to grow and expand. Crawford County has the labor force, the natural available resources and most importantly, the location. Our proximity to I-79, I-80 and I-90 is very attractive.”
Schlosser is a graduate of Saegertown High School and Penn State University. He is the son of Julia Schlosser of Saegertown and the late R. Blaine Schlosser.
