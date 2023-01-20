Crawford County Coroner Scott T. Schell has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
“My reasons for advancing to the Commissioner’s Office is to ensure an affordable tax base without placing financial burdens on the hard-working citizens of Crawford County,” Schell said in making his announcement.
Schell, of Cochranton, is currently starting his 12th year as the coroner, having been elected to the post three times. He’s been with the Coroner’s Office a total of 21 years, serving first as a deputy coroner and then chief deputy coroner. Schell was elected coroner in 2011, first taking office in January 2012. He subsequently won re-election in 2015 and 2019.
Schell also has 48 years of service in emergency services in the area being a volunteer fireman, emergency medical technician, and Pennsylvania State Certified Firefighter, and currently serves as fire chief for the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department. He also is a former Crawford County 911 Center dispatcher.
Schell said he has been honored to serve the citizens of Crawford County for the past 21 years as a coroner with certifications to perform duties issued by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Coroner’s Education Board.
As an elected county official, Schell said he’s extremely proud of the fact he has been able to maintain the Crawford County Coroner’s budget and/or reducing the operating budget of the office.
In his duties with the Coroner’s Office, Schell said he has visited more Crawford County homes than any other county employee, giving him insight.
“I have seen the day-to-day struggles that many families face just to make ends meet,” he said. “My goal is to provide transparent county spending without additional taxes.”
Schell said he’s a strong supporter of Crawford County’s emergency services — fire, rescue, emergency medical services and police.
In the past several years, the number of emergency responders, both paid and volunteer, has dwindled, putting the county in the midst of a crisis, Schell said.
Schell said he respects the current Board of Commissioners’ efforts in dealing with the issue with formation of a fire-rescue task force and EMS task force within the county.
The committees presently are formulating ideas, goals and plans to ensure all county residents receive prompt and efficient emergency services 24 hours a day when the need arises, he said.
“These committees still have a long way to go, and my goal is to assist these dedicated committee members with the development of future emergency planning and response,” he said.
If elected a county commissioner, Schell promised, “My office door will always be open just like I have done for the past 11 years in the Coroner’s Office.”
“I will take the time to listen to all concerns and do my best to resolve issues that are brought to my attention,” he said. “I will carefully evaluate and investigate all matters on spending your tax dollars wisely.”
• More information on the Schell campaign: Contact Scott T. Schell for Commissioner, 110 Third St., Cochranton, PA 16314 or (814) 853-6820.
