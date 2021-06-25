TOWNVILLE — A scaled-down Townville Old Home Days is planned for July 10.
The committee met recently and decided to have a celebration for the 52nd event despite Maplewood Elementary School not being available because of construction.
Many of the normal or traditional events and activities have been scaled back due to the limited time and spaces available, organizers said.
The 5K race is the first event, with registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and the race at 8. There will be wagon rides to shuttle folks between locations, due to not having central mass parking. The front parking lot of the fire hall, behind the Townville Women’s Club flower garden, will be handicapped-parking only. The auction and food booths will open at 10 . The fire hall front meeting room will hold the auction, and the truck bay will be the location of the food booths. The auction will close at 7:30 p.m. and winners will be drawn at that time.
The classic car show will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Family Ties grounds. There will be a foot bridge placed over the creek toward the back of the restaurant crossing over to the fire hall back parking lot.
The children's games and the frog jump will be held on the front lawn of the former Main Street Elementary school, next to Arnold Drive, with parking in the rear. The games will begin at 4 p.m. and the Frog Jump will follow at 5.
A list of the firemen’s raffle prizes will also be made available, as it is set.