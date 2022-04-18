A first-time event featuring dishes from around the world takes place Saturday to support two local programs for students.

“Savor for Scholars, a Meadville Heritage Celebration” will benefit Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program. The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Italian Civic Club, 859 Water St.

The reason for the event, according to organizers, is clear: “Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, founded in 1968, sees the need, with the help of our supportive community, to do all we can to encourage and financially assist our outstanding high school graduates to achieve a post-secondary career and technical education,” said Armendia Dixon, the fund’s president.

With significantly fewer students attending colleges and technical schools, the impact is likely to be felt on the nation’s economy, according to Dixon. And those that do pursue post-secondary education are often burdened by student-loan debt that makes it difficult to purchase a home.

The Savor for Scholars celebration is designed as a local response to raise money for the King Scholarship Fund and the Meadville Area Senior High graduates it supports each year.

The event will feature themed tables offering tastes from around the world. The various cuisines represented include foods from Italy, Puerto Rico, Syria, Ireland, India and Nigeria as well as various U.S. traditions. There will also be a “Desserts around the world” table and awards for Taster's Choice, Most Informative, and Most Attractive tables.

Live music will be featured throughout the evening with performances by Justin Gray, 50 Miles to Empty and No Wheelman.

Numerous prizes and drawings will be offered along with what Dixon called “the largest basket auction seen in a while.”

The event promises to be, according to Dixon, “an exciting evening of meeting friends and sharing laughter as we support our graduates.”

YOU CAN GO

