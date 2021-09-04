By Keith Gushard
Meadville Tribune
A "Save the Blue Streak" rally is planned outside of Conneaut Lake Park today at noon.
The Blue Streak is the amusement park's fabled wooden framed roller coaster that is more than 80 years old. Designed by Ed Vettel, the Blue Streak dates from the park's 1938 season. It's the 17th-oldest wooden roller coaster in the United States and is one of two shallow coasters designed by Vettel remaining.
In an interview earlier this year, Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC, the new owner of the park, told the Tribune that the Blue Streak wouldn't be operational this season, but is to be examined this fall.
“We’ll get some structural engineers in," he said. "No final decision has been made."
When asked for comment Thursday by the Tribune, he declined.
The Blue Streak was named an American Coaster Enthusiasts Coaster Landmark in June 2010.
On Thursday, the group issued a statement expressing concern over the future of the park and its roller coaster.
"The manner in which the park has conducted business this summer, including the removal of many longtime rides and structures and nearly nonexistent transparent communications, has been most troubling to the park's supporters," the letter said.
The Blue Streak has an out-and-back design with a lift hill, two camel-back hills and then a series of short hills after a speedy turnaround. The coaster's maximum height is 77 feet with a 2,900-foot-long looped track.
The organizer of today's rally, Matt Glumac of the Historic Coaster Foundation, said in a Facebook post: "The ride is not beyond repair and it should be restored and running again in 2022 or 2023. Please attend the rally to show the owner that you want the coaster saved and will not tolerate its destruction."
The rally will be held along Route 618 between Woodland and Park avenues across the street from the coaster, according to the post.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.