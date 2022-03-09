VERNON TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist on Route 322 remains under investigation by Vernon Township Police Department.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Route 322 east of Gable Hill when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Samantha Arnett, 29, of Conneaut Lake, turned onto Route 322, police said.
Arnett's SUV then was struck by a car driven by Ashley Anderson, 32, of Saegertown, that was driving east on Route 322, police said.
The impact of the crash sent Anderson's auto into the westbound lanes of Route 322.
Anderson's vehicle then collided with a motorcycle operated by John Wilson, 26, of Parker, that was traveling west on Route 322, police said.
Wilson is a patient at UPMC Hamot in Erie, but his condition is unknown, Chief Randy Detzel said Wednesday.