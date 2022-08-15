TITUSVILLE — A Titusville area woman was killed Saturday night when the utility task vehicle she was driving slammed into a road barrier at the closed South Perry Street Bridge, according to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
The death of Terry L. Smith, 59, was ruled accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma, Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, said Monday. Smith lived on Route 27 in neighboring Oil Creek Township, Schell said.
Smith was operating a UTV, or side-by-side style off-road vehicle, north on South Perry Street when it continued north, striking one the concrete barriers on the roadway at 9:14 p.m. at the southern approach to the bridge head-on, Schell said.
The barriers block the street at both the south and north approaches to the closed South Perry Street Bridge which crosses Oil Creek, Schell said.
The single-lane county-owned bridge was closed to traffic by Crawford County in August 2017 after an inspection found at least one metal plate underneath its deck had twisted.
The bridge was classified as structurally deficient by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and is scheduled to be removed.
The impact of Smith’s UTV hitting one of the concrete barriers moved the barrier approximately 4 feet, Schell said.
Smith was trapped in the wreckage of the UTV and had to be freed by Titusville Fire Department who arrived on the scene, Schell said.
Smith was in cardiac arrest when she was transported to Titusville Area Hospital by EmergyCare Ambulance, he said. Smith succumbed to her injuries in the emergency room at Titusville Area Hospital, Schell said.
“At this point, we don’t why she did what she did,” Schell said of what may have caused Smith to crash into the bridge barrier.
Schell said toxicology testing, the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, will be done.
Titusville Police Department Chief Dustin LeGuollon said the investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.
Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. in Titusville is handling Smith’s funeral arrangements, Schell said.
