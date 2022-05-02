A man and his two young children had to flee from a fire inside their second-floor Park Avenue apartment Saturday afternoon.
The unidentified man, the 3-year-old girl and the 4-year-old boy were able to get out safely from the upstairs apartment, Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said.
The 3:49 p.m. fire began in a bedroom of the duplex at 709 and 709½ Park Ave.
“The kids were playing and reported a small fire to (their) dad,” Wiley said. “He then tried to extinguish with water from the tub, but it was bigger.”
The father then had a neighbor call Crawford County 911 as they all got out.
The cause of the fire remained unknown Sunday, but wasn’t considered suspicious, according to Wiley.
While there were apparently no injuries or smoke inhalation to the trio, the children were taken to Meadville Medical Center for a precautionary examination and later released.
“The guys made one hell of a stop on the fire,” Wiley said, noting fire damage was confined to the second-floor apartment. There was water and smoke damage to the first-floor apartment, he said. That apartment’s lone tenant was not home at the time.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the tenants.
The duplex is owned by Eric and Tracy Smith, according to Wiley.
There were no injuries to firefighters.
Meadville Central Fire Department was assisted by West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Vernon Central and Saegertown volunteer fire departments as well as Meadville Police Department, Meadville Auxiliary Police and Meadville Area Ambulance Service. The last fire units returned to service at 5:55 p.m.