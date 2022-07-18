CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a crash that resulted in a vehicle fire late Saturday near the intersection of Route 6 and 19 and Sherred Hill Road, according to Chief Robert Proper of Venango Volunteer Fire Department.
The driver was transported following the one-vehicle crash, according to Proper. The crash was reported at 10:01 p.m.
The vehicle had rolled onto its side and was on fire when fire crews were dispatched, Proper said. The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash and extensive fire damage and was towed from the scene.
A road closure continued until about midnight and Venango crews were back in quarters shortly after midnight, Proper said.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.
