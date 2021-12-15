Santa Claus, who last visited the city of Meadville during Light Up Night to illuminate the community Christmas tree in Diamond Park, will pay a return visit this weekend.
Santa arrived on foot for his last visit, but this time he’ll be traveling in style and he’ll be sticking around for a while as well.
Instead of Rudolph’s shiny nose leading the way, Santa will be trading in his sleigh for a bright red fire truck during a tour of city neighborhoods that begins Saturday at noon.
The change of transportation is so “the reindeer have time to rest prior to their big trip!” City Manager Maryann Menanno said in announcing the event, which is being sponsored by the city and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 515, the union that represents the city’s firefighters.
Santa will be accompanied on his fire truck ride by the Grinch, the beloved Dr. Seuss character.
After a loop around the city on top of a fire engine, Santa will head to the Crawford Professional Building, 231 Chestnut St., for a meet-and-greet event that begins at 3 p.m.
The loop of the city, which begins and ends at Meadville Central Fire Department, is expected to take 60 to 90 minutes. After leaving the station and making a loop of Diamond Park, Santa will head past Huidekoper Park and wind his way through several neighborhoods before heading north up Jefferson Street and eventually to the city’s northern reaches. He will then cut over to Park Avenue and begin his return south, taking a trip up and down Baldwin Street and making a loop of the Fifth Ward before arriving back at Meadville Central.
Residents whose homes do not offer convenient viewing locations can gather at Diamond Park or at the Meadville Area Senior High student parking lots located opposite the school at 930 North St.
Santa’s meander through Meadville could be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page.
The meet-and-greet that follows will offer participants the chance to take photos with the popular long-bearded holiday delivery man. Photos are $5 each or can be obtained with the donation of a toy. Proceeds and toys raised through the event will benefit the Crawford County Toys for Tots program.