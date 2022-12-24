The Christmas countdown has begun. Well, to be fair, for boys and girls everywhere it probably began the day after Halloween, or, at the very least Dec. 1.
Yes, the big day is nearly upon us, and the man of the hour is ready to go. After months of making lists and checking them twice, Santa Claus is ready to fulfill some wishes.
His specially trained helpers have represented him well at tree lightings and mall stages across the world. He may have even made a few official appearances himself. One never knows if it is the real Santa.
Mrs. Claus had him on a strict regimen with their Peleton to make sure he had enough endurance for his global mission and to ward off the effects of a night full of cookies. The reindeer have been fed the best of diets and trained to handle the once-in-a-generation Arctic storm. The sleigh has been primed and prepped.
Santa already visited the Church of the North Pole for Christmas worship – after all, Santa knows that Jesus’ birth is what the season is all about. In the tradition of the gift-giving three wise men and his ancestor St. Nicholas of Myra, Santa will take off today and magically land on roofs and fit down chimneys all with a twinkle in his eye and in stealth mode.
Santa won’t be entirely under the radar, though. For the 67th year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will track Santa as he makes his way across the globe delivering gifts. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, launched Dec. 1. It features Santa’s Northpole Village with a countdown, games, music and more. There is even a NORAD Tracks Santa app, as well as tracking opportunities on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Bing, Alexa and OnStar.
Beginning at 4 a.m. today, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations. At 6 a.m., trackers can begin to call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).
NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America and is charged with preventing air attacks.
Fortunately, this operation is much more light-hearted and the only thing hitting will be presents hitting their targets. Still, all children should go to bed and not try to stay away to catch Santa, or he will have to implement his special tactics to remain unseen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.