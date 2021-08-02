CONNEAUT LAKE — The Samaritans of Conneaut Lake, a 501c3 entity, will hold its monthly food distribution on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. The Food Pantry, located at the rear of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, will again provide drive-thru service.
The Conneaut School District ZIP codes are welcome at the food distribution.
New and returning clients are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring photo ID and proof of residence with them.
Attendees should stay in their vehicle and will be served as the line proceeds.